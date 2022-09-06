Wellesley first responders come to the rescue at Rte. 9 rollover

The Wellesley Police Department received a 911 call at 5:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a single car crash on Worcester Street at School Street. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. The operator of the vehicle, a 2s- year-old Needham resident, was entrapped in the vehicle and extricated by the Wellesley Fire Department. He was evaluated by paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital. He did not appear to have any significant injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

