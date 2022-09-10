Wellesley first responders put out truck fire

The Wellesley Fire Department and Wellesley Police Department responded to a truck fire at Washington Street and Upland Road on Friday mid-afternoon, and were able to clear the area in less 90 minutes. There were no reports of injuries.

Fire Chief Rick DeLorie lauded Deputy Donahue and Group C for “a great job knocking down the fire” at both the truck and surrounding trees.

WPD and WFD are in Upland Road with a truck fire. pic.twitter.com/ADcus7HzC0 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 9, 2022