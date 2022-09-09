Wellesley High grad now interim METCO director

Wellesley Public Schools has appointed Karsten Cash, a 1991 Wellesley High School graduate, as 2022-2023 interim director of the local METCO program he once took part in.

Cash recently served as director of student support services at METCO’s headquarters. METCO enrolls students who live in Boston in suburban public schools on a voluntary basis.

His family represents three generations of METCO participants, including his in-laws, wife, and brothers. He’s also a current Wellesley METCO parent.

Cash has served on the Friends of Wellesley METCO board as scholarship committee co-chair.

The METCO program in Wellesley falls within the public school system’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, led by Interim Director Jorge Allen.

We reached out to Allen for additional information, including about the interim status of both administrators and background on the previous local METCO director. We’ll update the post with any additional info we receive.