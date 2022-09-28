Wellesley Historical Society focus of Bentley research project

A Bentley University class this fall will conduct market research intended to help the non-profit Wellesley Historical Society better understand the interests of members and the wider community, and to identify new opportunities.

The Society recognizes that it needs to change with the times, and become a more engaging resource while honoring local history (See also: “Wellesley Historical Society’s 4th annual craft beer experience.”). The Society was founded in 1925.

The Society was recruited by Bentley’s Office of Civic Engagement, which focuses on helping and working with local non-profits.

Students from the Waltham-based school will conduct research on trends in local, state, and national historical societies, and zero in on the interests of Wellesley Historical Society members and others about their interests in local history (If you’re interested in participating, reach out to Historical Society Executive Director Taylor Kalloch at director@wellesleyhistoricalsociety.org or 781-235-6690.)

Fred Wright, a Wellesley Historical Society board member, says the Bentley class will be making its final report in December. He plans to invite Wellesley Historical Commission (its focus is the “preservation and protection of the tangible evidence of the architectural, aesthetic, cultural, economic, political and social history of Wellesley”) and Wellesley Historical Society to the presentation of that report, figuring the two town outfits have opportunities to work and share in the future.

The Historical Society, which operates out of the Dadnum-McNamara House at 229 Washington St., has launched at $2.5M capital campaign to support its acquisition of the Stanwood House at 323 Washington St., for the purpose of making that building its headquarters (read our update on Stanwood House from June).

