Wellesley Police log: Bank reports suspicious behavior; stockade fencing appears; Hardy school vandalized

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Aug. 15-20:

Arrests

On August 19, 2022 at 12:28 p.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to a bank on Central Street for a report a suspicious person in the bank. Officers spoke with employees at the bank who advised them that a female party in the bank was attempting to obtain information about an account utilizing a fraudulent identification and credit card. The bank employee stated the same female party had entered another branch earlier in the day and attempted to do the same. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $300 bail.

Incidents

On August 15, 2022 at 3:07 p.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party about check fraud. The report is incomplete at this this time and no further information is available.

On August 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party about an attempted check fraud. The reporting party stated that an unknown individual offered to purchase an item a teenager had posted on their social media page. The unknown party sent a photo of a fraudulent check to the teen. When the teen attempted to deposit the check into the bank via mobile deposit the fraud department from the bank notified them the check was fraudulent. It did not appear that any information that would have identified their bank account was sent to the unknown individual. They will follow up with the fraud department from their bank.

On August 16, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated an unknown individual had left sections of stockade fencing on his property. He stated there had previously been a dumpster where the stockade fencing was located. He had attempted to contact his neighbors to see if they knew where the fencing came from, but was unable to speak with them.

On August 17, 2023 at 11:43 a.m. an officer spoke with a resident and contractor regarding a property line dispute. The resident felt that there had been damage done to some trees on her property and wished for the contractor to stop work until the resident could confirm where the property line was located. The officer contacted a representative from the building department to see if work could be halted until the homeowner was able to verify where the property line was. The representative indicated the contractor had a permit to conduct the work and the homeowner could have a surveyor come to evaluate the property line while the work continued. Both parties were advised it was a civil matter and to remain on their side of the property line.

On August 18, 2022 at 8:08 a.m. an officer spoke with an employee at the Hardy school for a report of vandalism to the building. There were three areas where spray paint had been used to vandalize the building. There are no suspects at this time.

On August 18, 2022 at 7:53 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated she had ordered an Apple Watch online and it was delivered on August 16th. She stated when she opened the box the watch was missing from the box. She inspected the box it was shipped in and noticed it had been opened on the side and then taped back up with packing tape. She had contacted her credit card company, the store the watch was purchase from and Apple in an attempt to be refunded or have the watch replaced and was unable to do so. The officer noticed the Apple ID number was in the box and will investigate.

On August 18, 2022 at 6:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a male party who had overdosed on medication. The male party was believed to have taken several Trazodone and Tylenol pills. He was transported to the hospital.

On August 19, 2022 at 8:22 a.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The reporting party advised him that the catalytic converter was stolen from his Ford van sometime between August 15th and August 19th. The reporting party had contacted their insurance company. There are no suspects at this time.

On August 20, 2022 at 2:42 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a gas station on Worcester Street for a report of a female party operating a white truck who appeared out of sorts and may not be able to safely operate a motor vehicle. The officer spoke with the female party and noticed her speech was slow and lethargic, she had trouble forming complete sentences and would suddenly change subjects. A query of her information showed that her license had been suspended for an Immediate Threat for a Medical Reason. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.