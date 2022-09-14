Wellesley police log: Dog bite on Brook Path; Pot hole takes down cyclist; Coordinating with Connecticut on check fraud case

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of:

Arrests

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Bancroft Road when he observed a brown Nissan with temporary registration tags. He observed that the New Jersey temporary registration tag was covered in laminated plastic. Officer Shore was aware from his training and experience that temporary registration tags from New Jersey are routinely counterfeited. He queried the temporary registration number, which showed it had been registered to a Honda Odyssey and expired in 2020. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The driver provided Officer Shore with his license and the title for the 2008 Nissan Altima. A query of the operator’s information showed there was an active straight warrant issued by the Marlborough District Court for motor vehicle related charges. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On August 22, 2022 a Detective spoke with a Sergeant from the Granby Connecticut Police Department who was investigating a check fraud case where a suspect had successfully cashed a fraudulent check at a financial institution in Wellesley in the amount of $1,450. The investigation revealed that a female party from Worcester had entered the bank and cashed the check. A male party had picked her up in Worcester and told her he would pay her $100 to cash checks. The female party was summonsed to Dedham District Court for Uttering a Fraudulent Document and Larceny Over $1,200 and the male party was summonsed for Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200.

On August 25, 2022 at 6:01 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding a dog bite that occurred earlier in the day on the Brook Path by Laurel Avenue and Forest Street. She stated a black lab was running off leash and attacked her and bit her right thigh. The dog walker contacted the dog owner who came to the Brook Path and took control of the dog. The dog is properly licensed in the Town of Wellesley. The reporting party received medical attention for the dog bite and ACO Smith was notified and will follow up.

On August 27, 2022 at 8:45 p.m. an officer spoke to a cyclist on Oakland Street who had struck a large pot hole while riding her bicycle. The cyclist stated that while riding her bicycle she observed a dirt patch and did not realize how deep the hole was and struck the hole. She fell off the bicycle and sustained injuries to her face. She was evaluated by the paramedics and declined medical treatment. The contractor working on the roadway was contacted to make repairs to the pot hole. It appeared that heavy rains the evening prior caused some of the fill to shift from the hole.

On August 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of Abbott Road and Arlington Street for a report of a small child that was outside unattended. The child was reunited with their mother prior to the officer’s arrival. The officer spoke with the reporting party and the mother of the child. The mother indicated she was upstairs and her children were downstairs on the 1st floor. She noticed that it was quiet and when she went down to check on the children, she found that the child had somehow wandered outside. The child appeared to be okay and returned home with the mother.