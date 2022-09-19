Wellesley Police news: Citizen Police Academy is back in October; Representing at Muffin House

A couple of Wellesley Police Department-related items:

Citizen Police Academy is back in October

The Wellesley Police Department will once again be offering a 9-week Citizen Police Academy for adults beginning on Oct. 12.

The Academy is designed to give participants an overview of the police department’s functions and operating procedures. Classes feature a combination of lectures, tours, demonstrations, and hands-on practice.

Topics covered include:

• E911 System & Dispatching

• Motor Vehicle Law/Operating Under the Influence

• Domestic Violence

• Interview & Interrogation/Witness Identification

• Narcotics Investigation

• Computer/Internet Crimes

• Criminal Law

• Crime Prevention

• Crime Scene Search/Evidence Processing

• Defensive Equipment/Procedures and more

Participants also have a chance to ride along in a police cruiser with an officer after all classes have been completed.

Classes are held on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8:30PM in the Kingsbury Room at the Wellesley Police Department.

Space is limited to 20 students.

Contact Officer Michael Pino () or Lt. Marie Cleary for more information.

(One recent grad shared his thoughts after going through the spring edition of the academy.)

Wellesley’s finest represent at Muffin House

We ventured to the Muffin House Cafe in Natick for the first time this week, and were struck by the arresting display of local police patches inside the tiny shop. We were glad to see that the Wellesley Police Department was represented—twice— including with a breast cancer awareness pink patch.