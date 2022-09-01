Wellesley resident who volunteered as assistant WHS lax coach charged with child porn possession

Wellesley Public Schools issued a statement on Thursday that it “is aware that a Wellesley resident, who had previously served as a volunteer with our WHS Boy’s Lacrosse team, has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Massachusetts State Police.”

CBS News Boston aired a story on the arrest of Ryan Cook on Thursday morning, and spoke with neighbors, who expressed surprise at the disturbing charges, including . CBS News reports that the man allegedly had computer with images that “included faces of two girls in his neighborhood superimposed on sexually graphic material.” The arrest was made Tuesday, and State Police say troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are handling the investigation.

The Boston Globe reports the defendant, arraigned at Dedham District Court, was being held on $10,000 bail.

The school system is refraining from further comment for now: “As this is an ongoing investigation, the district has no other information to provide at this time. We recognize that this news is difficult and, as always, our WPS counselors are available to offer support for any students at our schools.”

The man was listed as an assistant coach on the WHS boys’ lacrosse team last season.