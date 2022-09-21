Wellesley residents: Here come the inspectors

The Town of Wellesley is giving residents a heads up that the Board of Assessors is beginning on-site real estate inspections to help make property assessments accurate. This intensive process takes place about every 10 years.

Expect to see technicians reviewing, measuring and photographing the exteriors of homes. Appraisers will have credentials identifying them as town employees.

Property owners will be notified when an exterior inspection has been performed and if additional information is needed, according to the town.

Email the Assessor’s Office or call 781-431-1019 ext. 2272 with questions or concerns.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com