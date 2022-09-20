Wellesley seniors news: COA kitchen survey; Masks still required; Happy 50th!; Director search; Health Fair in October

The latest Wellesley seniors news:

Council on Aging kitchen survey

Wellesley’s Facilities Management Department is conducting a feasibility study on the Council on Aging’s kitchen to determine the best way to move forward and get the kitchen licensed for use. The Tolles Parsons Center commercial-grade appliances currently can’t be put to use.

Have your voice heard on the topic via this survey, which is open until Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:30pm.

Masks still required

The Board of Directors for the Council on Aging decided at its Sept. 15 meeting (discussion starts about 70 minutes into the Wellesley Media recording) to keep the mask and COVID-19 vaccination requirements that have been in place since early in the year. Results from a survey of senior center users found that the majority favored keeping restrictions in place, though there was some call to separate mask and vaccination requirements (so say, masks could be optional but proof of up-to-date vaccinations would be required).

There was sentiment from a couple of senior center users who called in, as well as some on the board, that masks should be optional. But most of the board felt it should wait to approve a change in the policy until we see how things go with COVID early this fall, and until more people get a chance to secure the new bivalent boosters. Anecdotes were shared of people trying to get those boosters and getting shut out of late due to supply chain issues that are expected to lessen soon.

The board plans to revisit the issue at its next meeting.

Happy 50th!

The Wellesley Council on Aging celebrates its 50th anniversary today. The group’s first meeting was held on Sept. 20, 1972.

Director search continues

The Council on Aging Board this week held a couple of preliminary screening sessions as it attempts to find a new director of senior services. The board was unable to come to terms with its choice following a selection process during the summer.

The board has narrowed a field of about 40 applicants to fewer than 10, and has begun interviews. Hopes are to get a new director in place in early November.

Health fair on Oct. 13

Come to the Wellesley Health & Wellness Fair presented by the Wellesley Council on Aging on Oct. 13 from 11am-2pm at the Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.

The Council has assembled more than 40 health and wellness professionals and exhibitors for this free event. Free health screenings will be available.

• Hear about the latest trends in fitness & nutrition

• Explore home health care and residential living opportunities

• Find answers to legal or financial questions specific to seniors

More information from the Friends of Wellesley Council on Aging.