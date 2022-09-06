Wellesley Special Town Meeting starts online Oct. 24

Wellesley will hold a Special Town Meeting slated to start Oct. 24, 7pm, and run through Oct. 26. The meeting will take place online.

The warrant for the meeting contains 9 articles, including those about funding Town Hall interior renovations, establishing an enterprise stormwater utility fund, and widening Hardy Road as part of the school building project. Motions for the articles on the warrant must be submitted to the Select Board office by 5p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing on the warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Download (PDF, 365KB)

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com