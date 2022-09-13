Wellesley sports: Football team car wash; Middle schooler wins ninja championship; High school soccer teams playing where Revs & Pats play

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Football team car wash

The Wellesley High School football team is hosting a car wash fundraiser on both Sunday Sept. 18 from 10:30am-2pm and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon-4pm. The events take place at 62 Linden St. (Linden Store) and car washes cost $20 per vehicle.

Middle schooler wins ninja championship

Daniel Woods, an 8th grader at Wellesley Middle School, has won the Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association World Series Championship in the 13-14 year old division. The event was held in Las Vegas over the summer.

Woods has been competing in ninja obstacle course competitions for seven years and for many years has performed obstacle training at Action Athletics and youth athletic training at Train Boston, both in Wellesley. He currently trains at Vitality Obstacle Fitness in Fall River. Qualifying for the World Series required the teen to compete and succeed in local and regional competitions.

Woods has quite a track record: He also won the World Ninja Association Championship when he was 8 in the 7-8 year old division (in Detroit). The versatile athlete was also on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior Jr.” Season #2 and placed 3rd when he was 10 (in LA).

High school soccer teams to play where Revs & Pats play

The Wellesley High School Varsity Girls and Boys Soccer teams will be playing vs. Natick High at the same stadium where the New England Revolution and New England Patriots play in Foxborough come Sunday, Oct. 2.