Wellesley woman seriously injured by own car

A Wellesley woman on Pilgrim Road was seriously injured on Wednesday when her own car rolled into her, according to Wellesley Police.

A Med Flight helicopter, seen at Bates Elementary School, whisked the woman to a Boston hospital to treat leg and internal injuries.

Wellesley Police Lt. Marie Cleary told the Boston Globe: ““What exactly happened, we’re not 100 percent sure. We know the vehicle rolled forward into the garage and pinned her.”

