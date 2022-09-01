Wellesley woman seriously injured by own car

A Wellesley woman on Pilgrim Road was seriously injured on Wednesday when her own car rolled into her, according to Wellesley Police.

A Med Flight helicopter, seen at Bates Elementary School, whisked the woman to a Boston hospital to treat leg and internal injuries.

The Med Flight incident at Bates School is now over. The original incident is being investigated by the WPD but is believed to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/0FS7bpaRHn — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 31, 2022

Wellesley Police Lt. Marie Cleary told the Boston Globe: ““What exactly happened, we’re not 100 percent sure. We know the vehicle rolled forward into the garage and pinned her.”