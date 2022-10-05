The Swellesley Report

Blessing of the Animals in Wellesley

In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals, some of Wellesley’s finest pets received a blessing at churches in town this past weekend.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Wellesley Hills Congregational Church shared photos with us of their Blessing of the Animals services.

Rev. Judy Swahnberg of the Hills Church wrote to us that “St. Francis would be pleased at this Holy Chaos. Here are some happy and blessed good boys and girls and their humans.”

Hills Church blessing of the animals
Photos courtesy of Hills Church

Hills Church blessing of the animalsHills Church blessing of the animalsHills Church blessing of the animalsHills Church blessing of the animalsHills Church blessing of the animals

At St. Andrew’s, according to Beth Hinchliffe, “It was a fun, heartwarming, and touching celebration of the pets who enrich our lives.”

Thanks to Beth for enriching our lives by sharing these photos:

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Suzy Littlefield and Archie (photos courtesy of Beth Hinchliffe)

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Rev. Adrian Robbins-Cole blesses 13-year-old Cooper, while mom Julie Koeninger watches.

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals
Rev. Robbins-Cole blesses Clover, and gives thanks for his health after a life-threatening illness.

 

St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals St. Andrew's Blessing of the Animals

