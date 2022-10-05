Blessing of the Animals in Wellesley

In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals, some of Wellesley’s finest pets received a blessing at churches in town this past weekend.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Wellesley Hills Congregational Church shared photos with us of their Blessing of the Animals services.

Rev. Judy Swahnberg of the Hills Church wrote to us that “St. Francis would be pleased at this Holy Chaos. Here are some happy and blessed good boys and girls and their humans.”

At St. Andrew’s, according to Beth Hinchliffe, “It was a fun, heartwarming, and touching celebration of the pets who enrich our lives.”

Thanks to Beth for enriching our lives by sharing these photos: