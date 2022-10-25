Explore Wellesley via 11-mile trail hike

Take a spectacular 11-mile loop hike along the trails network in Wellesley on Sunday, Oct. 30 (8a.m.-12:30p.m).

The hike will start along the Brook Path, then take the Crosstown Trail, Charles River Path, Sudbury Path and Guernsey Path, and return on the Brook Path. Most of the hike will be on trails through woods, parks or along aqueducts, with less than 3 miles along roads. Meet at the State Street parking lot adjacent to the High School stadium.

Note: This is a strenuous hike and participants should plan to walk at a moderate pace to stay with the group. Bring sturdy footwear, water and a snack. One restroom stop included. No dogs please.

Wellesley Trails Committee walks are free, and no registration is required.

Activities take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.

Participants will be required to follow Town guidelines for COVID-19 for outdoors group events. If the walk is cancelled because of the pandemic, a notice will be posted.