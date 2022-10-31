Happy Halloween, Wellesley

Monday, Oct. 31—How Wellesley does Halloween

Wellesley is definitely an October 31st trick-or-treating kind of town. (Even though every year there are pockets of fret about kids getting all wound up on a school night.)

Generally speaking, the littlest ones go out in their own neighborhoods at about 6pm.

The older kids head out a little bit later, around 6:30. We heckle kids who show up either without a costume or wearing a Patriots jersey and claiming, “I’m dressed up like a football player.” Seriously, big kids, if you’re too cool to put together a real costume, it’s time to let it go and fondly remember trick-or-treating as part of your misspent youth.

Most residents at 8pm close their doors, blow out the candles in their jack o’ lanterns, and turn off their front porch lights to signal that their house is done with Halloween.

This can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, but not by much. As far as the candy goes, certain houses have a reputation for handing out full-sized bars, and the rabid following that goes with such generosity. We’re not going to spill those sweet secrets here. You’ll have to get out there and find the best pickings for yourself.

Families dressed up and headed for the Hills

Costumed kids and adults came out in big numbers on Saturday for the annual Halloween Stroll among Wellesley Hills merchants and at Clocktower Park.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com