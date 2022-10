Dozens of kids and their parents/guardians took to the Wellesley town forest at Longfellow Pond on Sunday to hunt for treasure boxes, collect ink stamps, and enjoy donuts and cider at the end of the 1-mile adventure. The annual Kids’ Trails Day event is organized by the Wellesley Trails Committee.

While the skies were gray, the trails were hopping, not just with the kids and adults on the treasure hunt, but by a good number of dog walkers and anglers.