Kids’ Trails Day in Wellesley: Sunday, Oct. 23

Kids’ Trails Day

Sunday, Oct. 23 – (1:30-3 p.m.) – Town Forest

Join the Wellesley Trails Committee in celebrating fall and get your kids out into the woods to have fun and explore nature. Children will look for treasure boxes using letterboxing (written clues). Refreshments served at the end of the activities.

No registration is required and no fee is charged.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Longfellow Pond parking lot, located on the left side of Oakland Street 0.9 mile south of Route 9. For additional parking, use Jackson Road across from the parking lot.

Activities take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.

Participants will be required to follow Town guidelines for COVID-19 for outdoors group events. If the walk is cancelled because of the pandemic, a notice will be posted.