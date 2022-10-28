Letter to the editor: Friends of the WFL have another sale in the books

To the editor:

On behalf of the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries, I would like to thank the community for making our autumn book sale a huge success. This would not have been possible without the whole-hearted support of community shoppers, our volunteers and everyone who donated books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs. On Monday following the book sale, we were delighted to invite several nonprofit organizations to the Library to select unsold books to use in their programs. Children and families in need, hospitals and health clinics, and prisons throughout the state were beneficiaries this year, furthering our mission as a community partner.

With money raised from our three major book sales, ongoing sales from the Friends Bookshop as well as memberships and donations, the Friends are able to sponsor activities that touch the lives of everyone who uses the libraries; children’s programs, discounted museum passes, maintenance of the beautiful aquarium as well as and concerts, lectures, and workshops.

Our thanks also go to the staff at the Wellesley Free Library who make what we do so rewarding and a special thanks to the custodial staff who worked tirelessly during the three days of our sale and always had smiles on their faces.

THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS.

Barbara Marx

President, Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries

www.FriendsofWellesleyFreeLibraries.org

781-710-2868

