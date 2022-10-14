Letter to the editor: the issue with value on home sales

To the Editor:

Question 1 is really about changing the Massachusetts Constitution to allow for a graduated income tax. The issue with value on home sales is a separate issue that the MA legislature is addressing by changing the tax-free home sale value: increasing it to $2 million or more. That does not need a change to the constitution.

Additionally, the MA legislature can easily add income-averaging to the laws for state income tax without changing the constitution.

Therefore, we all should be voting Yes on Question 1 AND pursuing the legislature to separately increase the tax-free home sale profit level and to allow for income averaging when figuring adjusted gross income for MA income tax.

Simple and logical.

Question 1 is a change to the constitution. The other items are important but can be easily implemented during a legislative session.

Thank you.

Tom Stagliano

Wellesley resident