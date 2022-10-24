The Swellesley Report

Pumpkin paradise in Linden Square

Costumed kids, from mermaids to dinosaurs to ferocious lions, packed the Linden Square courtyard in Wellesley on Saturday morning, for pumpkin decorating and a little trick-or-treat warm-up.

While I happened to be there at the start, dressed as “sweaty runner,” I was only able to see the kids securing their pumpkins before adorning them with stickers and other decorations. I trust that they made the most of the situation.

Meanwhile, in another part of town (Grove Street), get your lemonade—or not!

not so fresh lemonade grove st halloween

