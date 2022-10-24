Pumpkin paradise in Linden Square

Costumed kids, from mermaids to dinosaurs to ferocious lions, packed the Linden Square courtyard in Wellesley on Saturday morning, for pumpkin decorating and a little trick-or-treat warm-up.

While I happened to be there at the start, dressed as “sweaty runner,” I was only able to see the kids securing their pumpkins before adorning them with stickers and other decorations. I trust that they made the most of the situation.

Meanwhile, in another part of town (Grove Street), get your lemonade—or not!

More: Wellesley Halloween Happenings