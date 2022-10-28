The Swellesley Report

Upside down day at Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

Just when we think we’ve seen it all at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility comes this image of RDF volunteer Anthony Elzein going head over heels for this inversion table brought in by a resident.

“Someone brought it in and said it was too big for his apartment. He needs something to go under the bed,” Elzein said. “I showed him how it folds and he took it back.”

It turns out that Elzein has the same piece of equipment at home.

“It works miracles for your back,” he said.

