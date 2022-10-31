Wellesley art show, reception & demo set for Nov. 6

The Wellesley Society of Artists will kick off its annual library show with an opening reception and program featuring artists Julie Beck on Nov. 6, 1pm, at Wellesley Free Library.

Artist and educator Julie Beck will share stories of her path from self-taught painter to professional fine artist and instructor. She will also demonstrate principles and techniques she uses. The program will begin at 1:30pm.

Refreshments and chance to meet artists begins at 1pm. Show judge William Pope, director of the Zullo Gallery in Medfield, will announce show award at 1:15pm.

The reception and artist demonstration are free and open to the public.

The Society will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to the Wellesley Food Pantry.