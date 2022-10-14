Wellesley artist takes Halloween display Operation to higher level

Wellesley’s Ann Gagliano, whose outside Halloween display at 3 Upson Rd. has become an annual must-see, really outdid herself this season with a Game Night theme featuring the classic board game “Operation.”

Gagliano, an illustrator , says Operation was her favorite game, or actually her “FAVORITE GAME,” when growing up.

“My daughter knows my love for this game and purchased me a mini version to keep on my drawing table. As I was playing the game brainstorming for my Halloween ideas it occurred to me: Why not make a life-size operation game and have my 5 friendly skeletons playing it! Maybe I’ll do an Upson game night,” she says.

Those skeletons to which she refers last year got entangled in some apple picking exploits for Halloween

Of course a project like the Game Night display takes a team. “My husband helped me so much in the construction of my design… as I illustrated and painted the board by hand. This took weeks as I always keep my ideas top secret until I make my revealing presentation,” said Gagliano, who enjoys the reaction from neighbors, especially kids.

Gagliano is certainly having her moment this season. She’ll be joining Wellesley author Ushma Multani at a book signing at Wellesley Books this Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-noon, for Multani’s “Reena and the Diwali Star.” Gagliano illustrated the book.