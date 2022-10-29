Wellesley arts news: ‘D Mac’ up for Grammy; ‘Something Rotten!’ on tap; Dana Hall presenting ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

The latest Wellesley, Mass., arts news:

‘D Mac’ up for Grammy

Wellesley High School Director of Choral Programs Dr. Kevin McDonald has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.



Finalists will be announced in December, and the winner will be recognized in February.



McDonald has been on the Wellesley High School faculty for 19 years. He directs the Rice Street Singers, Keynote Singers, Song Sisters, Brooks Brothers, and Concert Choir, plus oversees and advises the 80–student after-school A Cappella program.



‘Something Rotten!’ on tap

Look for tickets to be available soon for the Wellesley High School fall musical, Something Rotten!

Dana Hall presenting ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Dana Hall school will present its Upper School fall play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The story concerns a mystery surrounding the death of a neighbor’s dog that is investigated by Christopher Boone, a boy with autism, and his relationships with his parents and school mentor.

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call (781) 235-3010 ext. 2731 or visit www.danahall.org.

