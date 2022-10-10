Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Boys’ soccer midfielder Will Boecher

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete of the Week: Will Boecher, a junior on Wellesley High School’s boys’ varsity soccer team

Siblings: Two younger brothers

Position: Attacking midfielder or the “10,” who does almost everything including passing, scoring, and playing defense

Pregame Music: Mostly rap playlists

Teams Outside of WHS: Boston Bolts 6-7 times a week

Future Aspirations: Hopes to play college soccer

After COVID-19 restrictions shortened the boys’ varsity soccer 2020 schedule, and an up-and-down 2021 campaign, the team is excited to have a full and normal season this fall.

Coming off of a narrow last-minute victory over New Bedford, the team is looking to its leaders as it begins the push to the 2022 playoffs. Among these leaders is Will Boecher, a junior attacking midfielder who uses his skill, speed, and vision to make everyone around him better and help the team win.

Boecher found soccer through his dad, who played in college and introduced his son to the sport in elementary school. The pre-teen immediately fell in love with the game and practiced as much as possible. His hard work paid off when he was one of a select few who made varsity his freshman year (2019-2020) and saw the field.

Boecher has developed into a cornerstone of the team thanks to his relentless work ethic. His focus and dedication are on full display outside of the high school team as well. Boecher practices 6-7 times a week with his club team, the Boston Bolts. He thrives on challenging himself to practice and play with some of the best talents in the state, region, and country.

An integral part of the WHS team, Boecher is a driving force in Wellesley High’s quest for a state championship. Coach Chris DiCecca, who has coached soccer at WHS for 4 years and has seen many star players come through high school, shares high praise for Boecher. DiCecca describes Boecher as an “offensive spark plug,” and as someone who can “surely make a difference in all aspects of the game.”

Boecher has shown his offensive ability the entire year, and especially this past week in 3 games against New Bedford, Natick, and Weymouth. He scored 3 goals and had 1 assist in this series of games, netting a goal in each contest.

“Will has been helping us win whether it is through scoring goals, passing to other teammates, or relentless defense at the midfield,” says Coach DiCecca.

Boecher prioritizes the team over his individual performance. When asked about his favorite moments of the year, Boecher downplayed his accomplishments and instead focused on the team’s success: “My favorite moments are our team dinners and time after practice. Having fun with the guys, while also seeing the improvement that we make on the field each day, makes me more confident in our chances this postseason.”

“So long as we win,” he says, “I don’t care how my stats look. I just want to win and help the team in any way possible.”

Boecher’s team-first orientation and accountability to his teammates and coach make him an exceptional leader on this talented squad. Coach DiCecca praised Boecher’s leadership with underclassmen. “Will shows younger players the way to own their mistakes by always owning up to his mistakes when he plays poorly. Not only is Will a verbal leader, but he also leads by example,” the coach says.

Boecher brings the same commitment and intensity to his life off the soccer field. Due to his busy schedule, Boecher follows a strict plan to keep himself on track academically as he balances his rigorous training regimen. Boecher’s dedication and burning desire to be the best player has helped him achieve his goal of becoming both a strong leader and valuable contributor.

Article written by John Battaglino, Bradford ‘24