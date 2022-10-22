Wellesley Business Buzz: Latest on Asaro Bakery; Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths & Jewelers closing

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Latest on Asaro Bakery & Cafe

If Asaro Bakery gets as many customers as we get emails from people asking about when it is opening…the planned Church Street business is going to make a killing.

But first it needs to submit new architectural and engineering plans to convert the retail space into restaurant space, which includes all the necessary plumbing, etc. to meet food codes and town bylaws.

We first reported on Asaro last February, and temporary signage was installed earlier this year at at 32 Church St., in space occupied by Lyn Evans before it moved to 87 Central St.

This isn’t the first time a bakery has stretched the meaning of “coming soon” in Wellesley. We first reported in July 2018 that White’s Bakery was coming to Playhouse Square in Wellesley Hills, signs went up at the end of 2018, and they finally opened in April 2019. But White’s closed temporarily in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and never reopened. Its sign remains at the vacant space more than 2 years later.

Here’s hoping Asaro can get its plans approved and have a much longer run than White’s did.

Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths & Jewelers closing upon owner’s retirement

Congrats to Jill Sudman, owner of Wellesley Square business Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths & Jewelers (101 Central St), who has announced that the business is being closed upon her retirement.

The business opened its doors 44 years ago. Joel Bagnal himself opened a shop in St. Augustine, Fla., in 2010.

Items will of course be marked down as the business is liquidated.

