Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund

Shopping for a good cause is the best kind of shopping. That’s why Linden Square has created a special day/evening to shop, enjoy refreshments, and to feel good about doing good. With every purchase on October 20 at participating Linden stores, a percentage of sales will be donated to the Ellie Fund.

DATE: Thursday, Oct. 20

TIME: hours vary by store

PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm)

Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19

Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the holiday shopping season at the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club’s 44th annual Wellesley Marketplace fine arts fair at Wellesley High School on Saturday, Nov. 19 (the Saturday before Thanksgiving). Get tickets here.

Wellesley Marketplace is an annual retail favorite for those seeking unique, locally made gifts for family and friends. Local artists from New England will offer a full range of categories, including fine art, gourmet foods, hostess and teacher gifts, jewelry and clothing, home accessories, ornaments and children’s toys. It is a great way to shop local while supporting your community.

Wellesley Marketplace is one of three fundraisers coordinated by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC), and proceeds generated are used to provide scholarships for deserving local students, as well as grants for organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population. Last year, WHJWC awarded $72,000 in college scholarships to 28 Wellesley High School students, and donated $70,500 in grants to 27 Wellesley-area community groups.

La Toscana’s keeps up appearances

We recently ran into La Toscana’s in Wellesley Square when needing a slice of pizza to get us through the afternoon. Our triangle of pepperoni and cheese hit the spot, but we were also taken with the autumnal display outside the restaurant, which opened its doors last spring. White string lights cast a welcoming glow, while chrysanthemums, seasonal grasses, and pumpkins and other gourds hit just the right fall note. Spotless tables under cheerful yellow umbrellas completed the satisfying scene. Now that’s the way to make the Square look lively.

FIXT Dental grand opening, Oct. 26

Join Dr. Dr. Jason Tubo, Dr. Jacob Donohue, and the rest of the team at FIXT Dental‘s grand opening on Wed., Oct. 26, 6pm-9pm, at 590 Washington St. (in the Belclare building, across from Smith & Wollensky). The new full-service practice specializes in implants, porcelain veneers, cleanings, and more. Enjoy local food and drinks as you tour the state-of-the-art facility, ask questions, and learn more about Wellesley’s newest dental practice. We’re feeling much more limber now It’s safe to say that health and wellness has been Bonnie Levy’s life. The one-time StretchMED member, now owner of the Wellesley StretchMED location along with three others (Needham, Newton Centre, and Lexington) was a dental hygienist in Wellesley for 16 years. She became a believer in the studio’s 1-on-1 assisted stretching method when working through some health issues, crediting regular sessions with increasing her mobility and alleviating pain. StretchMed specializes in 25- or 50-minute partner-assisted stretching classes. Studio hours are Mon.-Thur., 9am-7pm; Fri., 9am-6pm; and Sat., 8am-2pm.