Wellesley charity news: Food donated to dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian; Scholarship honors Sarah Pedersen; Fund supports MassBay single mothers; Elizabeth Seton Residence holding online auction

The latest Wellesley, Mass., charity-related news:

Food donated to dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian

Wellesley’s Top Shelf Dog earlier this month donated more than 1,300 meals to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, which is distributing it to pet owners in areas such as Fort Myers and Sanibel that are recovering from Hurricane Ian. More donations could be on the way.

Top Shelf Dog CEO and Co-Founder Chip Bergstrom, who for years has visited that area with his family during winter, said the idea of commercializing their family dog food recipe was first discussed while at Bonita Beach Dog Park in Florida more than 10 years ago. “Southwest Florida holds a special place in our hearts,” he said.

The all-natural dog food is well suited for disaster areas since it doesn’t need to be refrigerated.

Scholarship honors Sarah Pedersen

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation has a goal of raising $50K to create the Sarah Pedersen Memorial Scholarship in honor of one of its most tireless leaders. Pedersen passed away over the summer.

The needs-based scholarship will support Wellesley high school graduates who want to further their education.

Fund supports MassBay single mothers

The Metrowest Women’s Fund has donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. The money will cover non-tuition-related expenses, including childcare, housing, and other basic needs. This is the second consecutive year the Metrowest Women’s Fund has supported single mother students for a combined total of $96,000.

Elizabeth Seton Residence holding online auction

Elizabeth Seton Residence, a Catholic, not-for-profit nursing and rehabilitation facility in Wellesley, will be holding its Virtual Meet the Need Auction on Friday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 28.

Funds will be used to resident televisions and clinical devices such as medical scales and rehab equipment, among other things.