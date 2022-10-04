Wellesley Natural Resources Commission seeks board member to serve until March

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission, which has a stated mission “to provide stewardship, education and advocacy of the Town of Wellesley park, conservation, and open space system,” is seeking a board member to replace Allison Burson, who is leaving town. The appointed replacement will serve until the next town election in March.

Candidates must be Wellesley residents. Individuals interested in this opportunity should email a letter or resume stating their qualifications and interest in serving on the NRC to Director Brandon Schmitt or call 781-431-1019 ext. 2298. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 20.

Commissioners attend NRC meetings two times per month and as needed; take an active role in NRC projects and initiatives; attend affiliated meetings; participate in community events; and work with other elected officials, town departments, grassroots and non-profit groups in Wellesley, in nearby communities and regionally.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com