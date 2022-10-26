Wellesley Police log: $20K bitcoin scam; spate of car break-ins; beanstalks cut down

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of Aug. 29-Sept. 2:

Arrests

On August 30, 2022 at 9:18 a.m. Officers and Detectives served default warrants issued by the Dedham District Court for receiving stolen property to two people. A female was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court. A male was placed into custody and transported to Dedham District Court.

On August 29, 2022 at 9:06 a.m. Officer Cunningham noticed a vehicle on Washington Street that was entered into the NCIC database as a stolen vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and made contact with the operator. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On August 29, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Roche Bros parking lot for a report of a male party that was unconscious on a bench. The officers had difficultly waking then male party up and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person. He was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital under protective custody, as he was too intoxicated to care for himself.

Incidents

On September 2, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party who was reporting a fraud incident. The reporting party stated the previous week she had received a phone call from what she believed to be a government program trying to locate laundered money. They directed her to withdraw

$20,000 from her bank account and purchase bitcoin. The reporting party withdrew the $20,000 and purchased nearly $18,000 in bitcoin. She stated she was supposed to communicate with the individual today about where to send the remainder of the money she withdrew the previous week. The officer advised her not to communicate further with these individuals and this was a scam. The incident is under investigation.

On September 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. an officer spoke to an employee of the Hardy School regarding vandalism of an exterior wall of the building. The wall had been sprayed with black spray paint. There are no suspects at this time.

On August 31, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party regarding an attempted scam where she received a phone call to verify the purchase of an Apple MacBook Pro from Amazon. When she indicated she had not made the purchase a male caller requested personal information from the reporting party, which she did not provide. When she would not provide her personal information, he transferred her to another male party who again requested personal information that she would not provide. She does not believe she suffered any financial loss. She was advised to monitor her accounts closely and report any suspicious activity to the police department.

On August 31, 2022 at 7:05 a.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party from Tanglewood Road regarding a breaking and entering into their unlocked vehicle overnight. It did not appear anything was taken from the vehicles but the contents of the glove compartment and center console were strewn about the vehicle. At 7:50 a.m. an officer was dispatched to another residence on Tanglewood Road for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The reporting party indicated the keys were in a backpack in the vehicle. The resident had surveillance cameras which showed 3 suspects that entered the stolen Porsche Cayenee and an SUV parked in front of their residence. Vehicles on Bristol Road and Sagamore Road were also broken into overnight. On September 4, 2022 the Waterbury Connecticut Police Department contacted the Wellesley Police Department regarding items that were discarded from the stolen Porsche at a car wash in Connecticut. The vehicle was recovered in Waterbury, Connecticut. The incident is under investigation.

On August 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated two of his beanstalks had been cut down at the base at the Brookside Community Garden. The male party reported this occurred within the past few days and he did not suspect anyone in particular of cutting the plants. He wished to report the incident because he was aware of at least one other individual that had some vegetables stolen as well.

On August 29, 2022 at 11:24 a.m. officers were dispatched to a gas station on Washington Street for a report of a male party who unconscious in the driver seat of the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the male party who was in the driver’s seat with the ignition running. While speaking with him they noticed he was sweating profusely, would close his eyes and his head would begin to sway back and forth. These behaviors are consistent with someone who has ingested opiates like heroin or fentanyl. The officers asked the male party if he had ingested any opiates, which he initially denied but later indicated he had recently relapsed and was not sure if he had ingested heroin or fentanyl. The officers were concerned that he may have been overdosing on opiates and requested the paramedics respond to the scene. The male party was transported to the hospital for treatment.