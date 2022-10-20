The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley remembers minuteman Amos Mills

by Leave a Comment

The Amos Mills-Lucy Jackson Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony of remembrance on Saturday, Oct. 15  for Amos Mills, one of the chapter’s namesakes.

His homestead was on Weston Road, where an original marker was placed in 1955. Chapter members laid a wreath and remembered “this Patriot who fought at the Battle of Monotomy (now Arlington) on the first day of the American Revolution—considered one of the bloodiest battles.”

According to a do-it-yourself tour of Wellesley by historian Beth Hinchliffe, the farmer and minuteman was “the only man from what is now Wellesley killed the first day of the Revolutionary War, April 19, 1775.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization for women who are directly descended from people involved in the United States’ efforts towards independence.

Terry Horrigan, Laurie Witt, Elyse Mihajloski, Liz Becker, Lorelei King, Nathalie Pommier, and Jane Kettendorf.
Terry Horrigan, Laurie Witt, Elyse Mihajloski, Liz Becker, Lorelei King, Nathalie Pommier, and Jane Kettendorf at remembrance ceremony

 

amos mills 264 weston road

More: Wellesley Free Library display recognizes signing of U.S. constitution (Sept. 2022)

Support Swellesley: A free press isn’t free…

print

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley Marketplace
Wonderful Wellesley
National Children's Chorus
  • support swellesley
  • swellesley reach ad