Wellesley Rotary Club fundraiser—win up to $3k in gift cards from local eateries

Enter now for The Rotary Club’s second annual “Dinner on Us” sweepstakes. Tickets are available until November 11, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST. The drawing is November 15.

So many prizes, so little time. The Rotary Club has purchased gift cards from 50 Wellesley restaurants, and many restaurants donated gift card prizes of $100, $50, and $25, so now it’s your turn to step up and buy a sweepstakes ticket for the chance to win big.

Absurd Grand Prize—$3,000

Winner takes all $100 gift cards to 30 Wellesley restaurants

Ridiculous Second Prize—$1,500

Winner takes all $50 gift cards to 30 Wellesley restaurants

Incredible 3rd through 6th prizes—$450

Winners get all $25 gift cards to enjoy Wellesley’s pizza and coffee shops!

Awesome 7th AND 8th PRIZES–$100

Winners get 2 tickets to the 2023 Taste of Wellesley!

Now is your chance to score a big win for yourself and your town. Every donation for Sweepstakes entries for the Second Annual Dinner on Us contributes to the cause of ending food insecurity among our most vulnerable residents. The Rotary Club’s goal is to raise $40,000.

Why enter the Sweepstakes?

You will be helping to end food insecurity in Wellesley. Sweepstakes proceeds fund critical Rotary projects including: The Village Table, which feeds community members; the Mass Bay Community College Project, which feeds students; the Rotary’s annual meal service for veterans at the New England Center for Veterans; and other important Rotary mission projects PRIZES: If you win first or second prize, you could eat at a different Wellesley restaurant for over six months! How fun would that be? And the gift cards never expire. Because Wellesley is a community that cares for its residents—and you’re part of it. Supporting the second annual Wellesley Rotary “Dinner on Us” is a great way to help friends and neighbors through difficult times.