Wellesley Theatre Project to present ‘PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic’

Wellesley Theatre Project this month presents PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2pm.

All performances will take place at the Wellesley Theatre Project Studio Theater at 219 Washington St, Wellesley. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. All audience members are required to wear a mask.

PUFFS is the story of Wayne Hopkins: a regular boy who finds out he’s a Wizard and goes to school in England where he makes two best friends and has adventures.

PUFFS features a cast, composed of 11 students between the ages of eleven and seventeen. PUFFS is written by Matt Cox is produced through

special arrangements with Concord Theatricals.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.

Upcoming performances include including Children of Eden Jr. (Dec. 2-4) and Dot and the Kangaroo Jr. (Dec. 16-18).