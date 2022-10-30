Wellesley Village Church Rummage Sale is Nov. 5th

The Wellesley Village Church at 2 Central Street in Church Square will host its 79th annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 9am – 1pm. Each year savvy shoppers flock to this bargain haul to search for women’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, furniture, menswear, kitchenware, antiques and treasures, children’s, toys, and more. Admission is $2. Masks are required.
The Chic Boutique is a big favorite, specializing in higher-end women’s designer clothing, purses and shoes. Past finds have included labels from Prada, Armani, D & G, Michael Kors, Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Vera Bradley, Bottega Venita, Tory Burch, Ann Taylor, and many more.
More than 100 volunteers work tirelessly to make this sale phenomenal. Yearly proceeds top $18,000 and benefit local charities such as Family Promise Metrowest, Hoops and Homework, Inc., Wellesley Food Pantry, Wellesley ABC House, and more.
Doors open at 9am on Saturday, but the early-birds get there before that to be among the first in line.
WHAT: Wellesley Village Church Rummage Sale
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
TIME: 9am – 1pm
WHERE: 2 Central Street, Wellesley
ADMISSION: $2
