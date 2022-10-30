Wellesley Village Church Rummage Sale is Nov. 5th

The Chic Boutique is a big favorite, specializing in higher-end women’s designer clothing, purses and shoes. Past finds have included labels from Prada, Armani, D & G, Michael Kors, Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Vera Bradley, Bottega Venita, Tory Burch, Ann Taylor, and many more.

More than 100 volunteers work tirelessly to make this sale phenomenal. Yearly proceeds top $18,000 and benefit local charities such as Family Promise Metrowest, Hoops and Homework, Inc., Wellesley Food Pantry, Wellesley ABC House, and more.

Doors open at 9am on Saturday, but the early-birds get there before that to be among the first in line.

WHAT: Wellesley Village Church Rummage Sale

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

TIME: 9am – 1pm

WHERE: 2 Central Street, Wellesley

ADMISSION: $2

