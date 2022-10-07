What’s open & closed in Wellesley for Monday, Oct. 10 holiday

Wellesley municipal buildings and offices, and the Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) will be closed all day on Monday, Oct. 10 in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day. All Wellesley Public Schools and the libraries are also closed.

Nearby in Newton, the Indigenous Peoples Day event returns to Albemarle Field from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists, performers, speakers, and vendors will be on hand.

Monday remains Columbus Day at the state and federal level. Post offices and courts will be closed. The MBTA runs on its regular weekday schedule.

Most stores will be open, but check first.