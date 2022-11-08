A glimpse into how Wellesley’s outdoor fields & courts are used; public survey remains open

Preliminary results from Wellesley’s townwide outdoor fields and courts survey give a sense of the many ways people are using the resources, but the town is encouraging more people to fill out the questionnaire. Results will be used to help inform the town’s decisions over needed improvements, gaps, etc.

“We really want to hear from more residents,” says Bea Bezmalinovic, a Natural Resources Commissioner. “The data is most useful when we hear from a significant number users of all ages and interests.”

The data displayed here is from Question 4 of the survey, as of late October (“Select activities that you participate in, formally or informally. Select all that apply.”). As you can gather, people have a wide variety of interests that include organized as well as informal activities. The pickleball crowd came out in big numbers, but so did those who run, walk, play basketball, and more.

Changes to the town’s courts and fields have been ongoing, including improvements to the softball fields along Washington Street, the coming elimination of baseball fields at the rebuilt Hardy Elementary School, and the striping of pickleball courts at Warren Park and other outdoor courts in town.

Results of this survey will be presented at a future public meeting.