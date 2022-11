Come enjoy an open fire and celebrate the new fire screen at Cronk’s Rocky Woodland, the Hansel and Gretel cottage at 18 Crown Ridge Rd., and learn how you can help “Cronk’s” continue as the wildflower garden that Gertrude Cronk established in the 1930s for all our neighborhoods to enjoy in perpetuity.

Sunday, November 13th at 2-4PM (shine or rain)