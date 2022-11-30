How to run for local public office in Wellesley—virtual presentation on Dec. 7

If you are interested in running for public office in Wellesley, or are just curious about who makes decision in our town and why, please join the League of Women Voters on Dec. 7, 7pm, via Zoom, for an evening with Wellesley Town Clerk KC Kato and Wellesley Town Moderator Mark Kaplan. KC will take attendees through the nuts and bolts of a campaign and what’s on the ballot, and Mark will provide the basics on how the town’s government works. Together, they will be available to answer all your questions.

Wellesley’s annual Town election will be held on March 7, 2023.

