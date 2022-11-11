Letter to the editor—stay in your lane!

To the editor:

I’m a 15-year-old girl living in Wellesley, and I’m a big fan of the Swellesley. I know you must get a sea of complaints in this inbox, but I promise this isn’t a complaint; It’s a PSA for an exhausted father, written by his teenage daughter. It is a letter I am writing out of love for my dad and everything he does for me! A letter for all of the other Wellesley parents who have to drive their kids to school every morning, too.

Today, as my dad was driving me to school, I witnessed another frequent violation of the law that I thought deserved to be recognized, as many residents are affected by it. My dad and I drive down Washington St., passing by Green’s hardware and the UPS store every morning between 7:30-8:30 am. As many Wellesley residents know, (and as all of the 20 or so signs lining the street remind these drivers), it is illegal to park in the parking lane between 7:30-8:30 to compensate for morning traffic. My dad is a busy man, but a very kind one. When people park in that lane, he gets sooo annoyed and complains about it for the rest of the ride. While he may sound like every other road-raged driver, I promise that this is very unlike him! He is a man of peace, and getting to use that lane is one of the few joys in his life. Who are these drivers to rip this small source of happiness right out of his sad old hands?

To all drivers of Wellesley, I urge you, DO NOT PARK IN THE PARKING LANES ON WASHINGTON ST. BETWEEN 7:30-8:30! Let my poor, hardworking father have his little things, and most of all, let me have my peaceful drive to school, free of his annoying complaints. I have to go to Chemistry now; to whoever has to read through hundreds of complaints from aggravated Wellesley residents: I hope you have a nice, calm afternoon. And I hope that everyone gets to enjoy THEIR little things 🙂

Brader Wolfson

Tired Wellesley teenager

