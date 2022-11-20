Pinnacle Residential Properties: award-winning Fieldstone Way in Wellesley

SPONSORED CONTENT: Fieldstone Way in Wellesley was chosen by judges across the nation to receive the Gold 2022 Prism Award award from The Builders and Remodelers of Greater Boston. BRAGB, a trade association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and Remodelers, has represented the industry since 1944. It is one of New England’s most prominent and influential trade organizations.

The Association’s prestigious Prism Award recognizes the finest projects and outstanding achievements of builders, architects, marketing and sales firms, and other professionals in the industry. One hundred and one area companies made 370 Prism entries in six major categories. Sixteen judges from across the United States chose the gold and silver winners.

The Fieldstone Way Builder and Developer was Northland Residential Corporation. Susan Bevilacqua, of Pinnacle Residential Properties, Wellesley was the Director of Sales.

Pinnacle contact: Susan Bevilacqua at 781 589-8257