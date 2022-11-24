Raiders beat Needham 24-17 in Thanksgiving Day football; Needham takes Powderpuff game

Wellesley High School jumped out to a 21-0 lead vs. traditional Thanksgiving foe Needham High in the 135th rendition of the game, and hung on for a 27-17 win on the road.

A big interception by Darren Jimenez with about 2 minutes left kept the Raiders in control, though Needham did have a couple more chances on offense before the game ended. Wellesley players and fans celebrated the end of the game prematurely, only to have officials allow 1 more Needham play.

Final from Memorial Field in Needham – Wellesley 24 Needham 17. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/sCs0q8BeHA — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) November 24, 2022

Needham takes Powderpuff game

The Needham Rockets kicked a 30-yard field goal to break a 14-14 tie and win the annual Powderpuff game the day before Thanksgiving at Wellesley High. Members of the Wellesley Police department coach the senior women.

https://twitter.com/WellesleyPolice/status/1595504963714748438