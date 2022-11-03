Registration opens for Wellesley Fire Department’s Thanksgiving dinner for seniors

Registration has opened for the annual Thanksgiving dinner served to Wellesley seniors by the town’s fire department and volunteers. The event started in 1966 through the Veterans Council.

Tickets will be available for 125 seniors age 60-plus to attend the event on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-2pm at Wellesley Country Club, 300 Wellesley Ave.

To reserve your spot, please call to sign up at 781-235-3961.

*Please note, tickets are required and must be picked up at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.

Registration closes on Nov. 10 by 4pm.

The Wellesley Fire Department appreciates any donations made out to “WFD Senior Citizens” and mailed to Wellesley Fire Department headquarters, 457 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02481