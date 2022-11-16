Share your thoughts on Wellesley Historical Society

A Bentley University class has begun its market research on the Wellesley Historical Society both in person and online.

You may be approached by students near Roche Bros., or the Wellesley Free Library to share your thoughts related to the Wellesley Historical Society and Wellesley history. You can also take a quick survey online.

The goal of the research is to help the non-profit Wellesley Historical Society better understand the interests of members and the wider community, and to identify new opportunities. The class seeks to wrap up its report by year-end/

The Society, which was founded in 1925, recognizes that it needs to change with the times, and become a more engaging resource while honoring local history.

The Historical Society operates out of the Dadnum-McNamara House at 229 Washington St. It has launched at $2.5M capital campaign to support its acquisition of the Stanwood House at 323 Washington St., for the purpose of making that building its headquarters (read our update on Stanwood House from June).