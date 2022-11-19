TBB Scholarships accepting applications through Feb. 28

TBB Scholarships, Inc., is accepting applications for scholarships from young women who will be graduating from high school in the spring of 2023.

Candidates must reside in or go to school in Wellesley, Newton, or Brookline. They must have sound academic standing and be in need of financial aid.

The website https://TBBscholarships.org provides an application form and additional information. It also provides a contact form for other questions.

Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2023. Interviews for candidates will be held during the week of April 17 to 21.

TBB Scholarships, Inc., previously known as Tau Beta Beta, Inc., is a local women’s group that has been providing financial aid to women for college and vocational school since 1908. Scholarships are granted based on both need and merit, are renewable for four years, and increase incrementally each year. First-year grants currently start at $4,000 and reach $7,000 for a scholar’s senior year. Four or five new scholarships are awarded each year.