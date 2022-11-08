Vote in Wellesley Nov. 8 in State election

Polls will be open in Wellesley for in-person voting for the Massachusetts State election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7am-8pm.

Contested races include those for governor and lieutenant governor; attorney general; secretary of state; treasurer; and auditor.

2022 State election candidates.

Voting locations in Wellesley

Effective January 1, 2022, precinct boundaries in Precincts B, C, D, E, F, G and H have been revised. See Map.

Precincts A & C: Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road

Precinct B: Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street

Precincts D & E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street

Precincts F & G: Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street

Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street

Vote by Mail ballots

If mailed through the USPS from within the U.S., mail-in ballots must be POSTMARKED by the USPS, no later than 8:00 PM on November 8, 2022 and RECEIVED no later than 5:00 PM on November 12, 2022 if delivered by the USPS. The State has provided postage paid white envelopes that do not require a stamp to be mailed.

Drop off your ballot

If dropping it off at the Elections and Payment drop box in front of Town Hall (across from the bell) or at Town Hall, the ballot must be RECEIVED no later than 8:00 PM on November 8, 2022.

Change your mind

Voters who have received a Vote by Mail ballot may change their mind and vote in-person only if they have not returned their ballot. Only the first ballot submitted will be counted.