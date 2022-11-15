Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Girls’ soccer’s Kira DeOliveira

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete of the Week: Kira DeOliveira

Siblings: 3 older siblings, all of whom played soccer

Most memorable soccer experience: Playing with my sister during her senior year

Favorite pregame traditions: Team playlist on bus rides, team time in the locker room

Favorite part of WHS soccer this year: Game at Gillette Stadium

The girl’s varsity soccer team (8-1-6), led by senior defender and co-captain Kira DeOliveira, advanced to the semi-finals of the Massachusetts state tournament on Saturday. The Raiders are on a roll after a 2-0 victory against Marshfield, a 2-1 win on the road against Franklin, and then Saturday’s 3-2 triumph over Lincoln-Sudbury. Powered by DeOliveira’s lockdown defense, the Raiders are ready for the state semi-finals.

DeOliveira has loved soccer for as long as she can remember. With 3 older siblings who played, she was always around the field watching them compete and practice. Her early exposure piqued her interest in the sport and she began participating in the Wellesley United town league when she was 4.

DeOliveira looked forward to town games every Saturday morning. She described her love for playing in the cool brisk morning air. “Saturday mornings were my favorite. Getting to see my friends who went to different schools, playing in soccer games, and then hanging out afterward are memories that I won’t ever forget.”

Even at such a young age, DeOliveira’s charismatic spirit made her beloved among her teammates. She met many friends through the town league.

To this day, DeOliveira is known for her energetic personality and consistent support of her teammates. She is always the first to congratulate others on their success, earning her the friendship of teammates and admiration of her coaches, including head WHS Varsity Girls’ Soccer Coach Steve Bailen.

A 20-year veteran of soccer coaching, Bailen highlighted DeOliveira’s leadership and work ethic as exemplary. He praised DeOliveira as “the best leader I have ever coached. Her infectious spirit spreads positivity throughout the team and brings everybody together.”

Bailen raved about DeOliveira’s outgoing personality and attributed the team’s chemistry to her bridging the gap between seniors and freshmen. “We have had valuable contributions from the underclassmen throughout the year, and their confidence in games and at practices has surely stemmed from their comfort with the team.”

DeOliveira prioritizes the team over anything else. When asked about her favorite moments of the year, she downplays her success as a shutdown defender, and instead focuses on the team’s success: “My favorite moments are our team dinners and time after practice. We hang out not as teammates but also as friends. We all help each other with personal problems. I love not only the team but also the friendships that I have made because of it.”

The team’s strong sense of community has created tight bonds where students trust and look out for each other. DeOliveira makes it her mission to foster an environment where people are not afraid to make mistakes.

DeOliveira is a wing defender who shuts down speedy and skilled players on the other teams. She forces them outside and away from the goalie. She also starts offensive breaks and clearing the ball to offensive middies.

Coach Bailen spoke highly about DeOliveira’s game IQ. “Kira very rarely makes poor decisions. When we are clearing the ball and need an offensive break, we look to Kira.”

DeOliveira’s poise in the face of pressure has been key. “Even when she is under duress with multiple people pressuring her she takes her time and makes the right pass. Even though she might not have many stats, her great decision-making, and strong game IQ help start our offensive strategies,” the coach says.

Off the field, DeOliveira is a dedicated student. She must keep herself organized to succeed as a multi-sport student-athlete. DeOliveira stays focused daily so she can also have free time on the weekends. “I love soccer and hanging out with my friends, so I don’t want anything to come in the way of that. I plan my homework out accordingly and get my work done whenever I have free time.”

DeOliveira’s dedication both on and off the field has helped to position the team well for its run during the tournament.

Article written by John Battaglino, Bradford ‘24