Wellesley business buzz: Free 2-hour parking during holiday season; License plate art expands into pillows

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Free 2-hour parking during holiday season

Shop and dine locally and park for free at all 2-hour street meters in Wellesley during the holiday season.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 21 and running through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, drivers are permitted to park free of charge for up to 2 hours at all street meters.

Cars parked for more than two hours are subject to ticketing.

Free parking meters are marked with bags. Parking fees are still in effect during the holidays at all 4-hour and 10-hour meters, and in all municipal parking lots.

License plate art expands into pillows

Great to see recent Wellesley High School alum Michael Tufankjian is going soft—he has expanded his License Plate Designs business to focus on pillows rather than metal signs made from chopped up license plates.

As we reported in 2017 (See “Entrepreneurial Wellesley High student not letting old license plates go to waste”), Tufankjian’s venture was borne out of both his family’s car dealerships and his own desire to start a business that incorporated recycling and sustainability.

“The idea came to me when I saw some discarded license plates at my family’s car dealerships, and I wanted to figure out a way to reuse them,” he said at the time. “I have taken several business classes at Wellesley High School and have always wanted to start my own business.”

He sold the art locally, including at Wellesley Holiday Boutique.

As reported by Bostinno, Tufankjian has transferred from Babson College to Villanova and expanded his business to focus on pillows with designs inspired by license plates. The pillows are available via his website as well as at college stores, from Babson to Stanford. A quarter of profits from the $75 pillows go to Boston Children’s Hospital.