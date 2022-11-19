Wellesley business buzz: Oath Pizza aims for winter opening; Fancy new Linden Square signs; Healthcare award goes to Wellesley woman; 4G Clinical cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Oath Pizza aims for winter opening in Linden Square

Oath Pizza, which by will be located in the former Roosters Men’s Grooming Center spot at 180 Linden St. (Roosters is just around the corner, still in Linden Square, doesn’t have a set opening date. But it is now aiming to open in either February or March, Oath VP David Jamieson told the Wellesley Select Board at its Nov. 7 meeting, during which it approved a common victualler license for the restaurant.

The eatery, which boasts of its “100% feel-good pizza,” got its start in Nantucket, and its closest location to here is Chestnut Hill.

Oath touts pizza crust that is grilled, seared in avocado oil, and topped with fresh veggies and organic proteins from the likes of Applegate, Beyond Meat, and Banza.

Oath will offer dine-in eating as well as delivery via assorted services and apps.

Fancy new signs in Linden Square

We happened by as new signs were being installed in Linden Square this week, including at The Linden Store and Citgo stretch.

Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award goes to Wellesley resident

Wellesley resident Dr. Robyn Riseberg is among this year’s 10 winners of the Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award from The Women’s Edge, a nonprofit devoted to advanced women leaders.

Riseberg founded Boston Community Pediatrics, a non-profit pediatric private practice with an equity focus, in 2020. It has served more than 1,200 patients.

4G Clinical cracks Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list

4G Clinical, a Wellesley-based life sciences firm whose software improves the clinical trials process, is touting its inclusion at #159 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of fastest growing tech firms in North America. 4G Clinical grew more than 900% from 2018 to 2021.

Companies included must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. They must be in business for at least 4 years.