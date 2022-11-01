Wellesley Business Buzz: Orvis (and art!) new to Linden Square; FIXT opens wide; save the date for annual Holiday Strolls

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Orvis (and art!) new to Linden Square

Vermont retailer Orvis has opened its doors in Linden Square. The outdoorsy store’s Wellesley location, next to Talbots, is the newest addition to the Orvis roster of almost 100 retail and outlet stores across the country. In addition to all-weather and everyday clothing, shoppers can expect to find gear for fly fishing, hiking, and other rugged pursuits. The men’s section should be an especially welcome addition to Wellesley’s retail landscape. A guy hasn’t been able to pick up a flannel button-down shirt and a pair of khakis since the Gap closed in 2020 and E.A. Davis shut its doors temporarily for renovations.

In deciding to land in Linden Square, the Orvis corporate office crunched the numbers. In looking at the company’s existing customer base, “We found we have a lot of catalog business coming out of this market–Newton, Wellesley, Needham,” the Linden Square store’s general manager Shannon Berry said. “We were like, ‘we need to put a store where our customers want it to be.’ ”

Fixt grand opening

The FIXT Dental team held its grand opening celebration at the full-service dental practice’s new location in the Belclare building. Friends and family of Drs. Jason Tubo and Jacob Donohue, as well as curious local residents and passers-by stopped in to nibble on a nice spread of appetizers and sip seltzer.

You’ve got to see the state-of-the-art facility at FIXT to believe it. After many months of construction, the modern and spotless aesthetic Dr. Tubo and his wife and FIXT dental assistant, Jenny Tubo, were going for is complete. One thing that drew the Tubos to the space was the big windows facing Washington Street. The challenge was how to keep the light, but ensure patient privacy. Nobody wants passersby peering in at them as they recline in the dental chair, right? Motorized shades that keep both the light and patient privacy was the answer.

The practice is accepting new patients.

Linden Square banks get fancy new art installations

Federal Realty has spruced up the Bank of America drive-through area with a fresh coat of paint and new art. We’re told the flowers light up at night. The striking installation, which isn’t complete yet (stay tuned for that) is part of a $7 million improvement project for the entire Linden Square area.

Also on that side of Linden Square is a 600-foot mural, “Coloring Book,” painted by Wellesley High School graduate Alexander Golob in 2018. Golob recently spruced up that mural after part of it was damaged earlier this year, one of the hazards outdoor art sometimes endures.

Across the street on the exterior of M & T Bank there’s another installation that features bright colors and birdhouses. Security cameras are watching in case real birds get any ideas about nesting in the houses. Sorry, bird friends. This isn’t an interactive display. But there are plenty of nearby tree branches just waiting for your architectural additions.

Save the date for Holiday Strolls

Wellesley Square: Sun., Dec. 4, noon-6pm

More than 50 carolers, sleigh rides, photos with Santa, special offers, Scavenger Hunt.

Linden Square: Sun., Dec. 11, 10am-noon

Beautiful holiday decor, stunning tree, balloon twister, Anna and Olaf from FROZEN, carolers, free hot chocolate and donut bites, and more.